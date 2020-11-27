Mitch Richard Endicott

June 5, 1960 – November 6, 2020

Mitch was raised in Albany and graduated from West Albany High School in 1978.

During Mitch's years at West, he lettered in Football and Baseball as acting team manager. Mitch loved being part of the team and the comradery that this brought to his life.

Mitch was an avid Ducks, Trailblazers and Oakland Raiders fan. He spent hours reading the sports page and memorizing the stats of his favorite teams and players.

Mitch lived briefly in Portland in his early twenties, but most of his life was spent in the Albany area. Most recently he was residing at a group home in Albany.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Bill and Jan Endicott.

He is survived by siblings Jan (Pat) Seber, Rosemary Morrison, Bill (Pat) Endicott, Julia (Terry) Hopkins, John (Jodi) Endicott, Marty (Cheryl) Endicott and Kathy (Kit) Bias.

Memorial contributions can be made to the West Albany Sports Foundation www.wasf.org.