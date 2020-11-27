Goldie B Barnes

February 17, 1923 – November 22, 2020

Goldie Barnes, 97, of Albany, was born at home in Hardesty, Oklahoma, to Lennie and Eva Woodrum, the fourth of nine children and the oldest girl. She had stories to tell of growing up in Oklahoma, living through the Dust Bowl and the Depression and helping to care for her younger siblings. At the age of 17, she left school to be a housekeeper for an elderly lady, making $3 a week while also learning some cooking skills, until the family moved to Oregon in 1941.

On January 7, 1943, she married Clarence Charles Barnes, and they worked in the hop fields until the end of World War II, and then field crops until they started their family in 1948. To this union three children were born. During this time she was a loving wife and homemaker, and when the children were old enough she took them to work in the fields, mostly picking beans and strawberries. This is where she and her husband instilled the work ethic that is still strong in them today. Later she did cannery work, and also worked for an aluminum door company.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, in 1982, her parents, and her five brothers, Bill, Avis, LB, Virgil, and Jackie. She is survived by her children, Jerry (and Donna) Barnes of Scio, Jeanne' (and Butch) McCaw of Lafayette, and Charles Barnes of Albany; her sisters, Daisy Chase, Evaleen Sapp, and Imajean Jandera; as well as 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren.

She was a caring woman who always showed hospitality to others. She would feed you even if you protested that you were not hungry. She was a member of The General Assembly of the Church of the First Born in Brownsville for more than 40 years, where she made life-long friends and enjoyed her relationships with her brothers and sisters in Christ. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the church members who helped to care for her in her last days. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com