Bruce Andrews
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Bruce S. Andrews

June 2, 1948 – November 21, 2020

Bruce S. Andrews, 72, passed away at home in Corvallis, Oregon on November 21, 2020 of pancreatic cancer.

He grew up in West Hartford, Connecticut, went to college in California, and then moved to Oregon. Bruce worked for the US Forest Service in Wallowa County; was United Methodist Pastor in Tygh Valley, Joseph, Shedd, and Halsey; and worked at Garland Nursery in Corvallis. He leaves a well-tended orchard and garden, along with his extensive collection of specialty conifers and petrified wood. Bruce married Mary Hallyburton in 1986. After she died in 1994, he married her good friend, Gail Glick, in 1997. In addition to Gail, Bruce is survived by two sisters and their children, along with Gail's and Mary's brothers, nieces, and nephews.

Bruce's ashes will be spread in the waters off Maui where he and Gail spent their winters. Arrangements are being handled by Crown Memorial Center of Salem.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
