Alice Borza

May 8, 1927 – November 7, 2020

Alice A (Guzel) Borza, 93, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 of heart disease at her home in Corvallis, Oregon. Alice was the first born to Frank and Mary (Demshar) Guzel on May 8, 1927 in Washington, Pennsylvania.

Alice graduated from Chartiers High School in Pennsylvania in 1945. After high school, she worked as a secretary for RCA and bought her family their first TV.

Alice met the love of her life; Albert, at a dance in 1948 and married him 2 years later. The couple nurtured their love of ballroom and polka dance, becoming members of dance clubs throughout their 62 years of marriage. Alice and Al raised their three children in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Alice was very devoted to her family. The greatest accomplishment on her resume was the family she came from, the family she married into, and the family she created. She provided her children with a wonderful childhood; full of unconditional love, and support to succeed in life. Alice worked for David Weiss Co in customer service after her children were grown.

Alice was an excellent cook and baker, especially of foods from her Slovenian heritage. She loved cooking for large family gatherings and would pull it off with ease and grace. Alice always loved a good game of scrabble and played till her final days. She was a Steelers fan; she and Al had season tickets for many years, loved tailgating and traveled to a few Super Bowls.

Alice and Al retired to Little River, South Carolina in 1990 where they enjoyed a long and active retirement near the ocean. They frequently traveled to visit children, grandchildren, grand dogs, extended family and friends and to attend festivals and dances. One of her favorite being the 3 day SNPJ Polka Fest that she attended with her siblings and their spouses. Alice maintained loving and interactive relationships with all her grandchildren; she was a very special Grandma. Whether in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, or Oregon, she was an active member of the Catholic Church and her communities and formed enduring friendships.

In 2007 she moved for the last time to Corvallis Oregon where she and Al built an apartment attached to their daughter's home. Alice remained living in her home for the 8 years after her husband's death, much loved by her friends and family for her sweet disposition and kindness of heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Albert. Alice is survived by her brother Frank (Verna) Guzel, sisters Mary Guidos and Dorothy Coughenour, sister in law Delores (David) McQuaid, her 3 children Greg (Debi) Borza of Lowell, Indiana, Mary Kay Ewing of Corvallis, Oregon and Richard (Edith) Borza of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, her six grandchildren Mike and Audrey of Corvallis, Nicholas, Emily, Maxwell, William and great-granddaughter Ashlyn of Pennsylvania, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside ceremony is planned with family. A memorial will be planned for next year for when it is safe to do so.