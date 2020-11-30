Laura Sondra Wessbecher

December 11, 1933 – September 23, 2020

Laura Sondra Wessbecher left us early September 23, 2020 due to complications arising from dementia. She was always called Sondra except by her husband Lloyd Ellison, who called her Sandy. She was so smitten with him that she let that slide. Consequently, a few of the family that came to her via her marriage to Lloyd called her Sandy.

Sondra was born in Corvallis, Oregon to Homer G. Best and Hazel Blanchard Best on December 11, 1933. Her sister, Dorothy, was 13 years older than her but the age difference was of no consequence as they were always devoted to one another. She attended school in Philomath until she graduated. She had an early first marriage which resulted in a move to Roseburg, Oregon. After her divorce, she remained in Roseburg where she worked at a small café. Lloyd went there for lunch and decided to go in for coffee or lunch more often so he could shamelessly flirt with the pretty waitress. They married in February of 1957. Sondra eventually got a job with the Douglas County Library and made some lifelong friends there. Deciding to have an adventure in the spring of 1966, they moved to Hawaii. They both found work and had the best time exploring Honolulu and Oahu. They had a great time but it was never meant to last forever and in 1968 they returned and settled in Corvallis. Lloyd passed in the spring of 1972 and Sondra took some time to grieve before finding employment in Corvallis.

She became more socially active and met her future husband, Howard Wessbecher. They married in August 1974 and bought a home in Corvallis. Soon after, they traveled to Europe, mainly Germany on a combined work and honeymoon trip. After Howard retired, they loaded up the camper and took it all around the United States. They drove to Alaska and explored the Yukon area. They visited California and Arizona where Howard's daughters lived. They visited Hawaii, where she once lived visiting the Big Island. They took dance lessons. They went to local Oktoberfest celebrations and danced the Polka. They had fun in their retirement.

Sondra was interested in antiques and collectibles and ended up doing garage and estate sales for relatives and friends. She said it was just an excuse to snoop through people's stuff. She became quite knowledgeable about Depression Glass and other types of vintage glassware. She valued the antiques she had that belonged to her family and acquired more as time went on. She was smart as a whip and clever. She loved books, playing the piano, puzzles (jig saw or word) and games. The family card game was "500" which was taught to her by her parents. She sewed and was artistic. She created beautifully wrapped presents for people and she loved to read. She had one beloved dog when she was a child but cats became her pet of choice as an adult. Two were very special to her. We are sure these beloved pets are with her now. Her happy place was the woods where she could be amongst the trees and wild flowers. Finding lady slippers was her favorite. She shared the love of the woods with her nieces, taking them with her on picnics and wild flower picking adventures.

She bore no children. However the Universe had other ideas and six girls were very special to her. She is survived by her loving nieces and their families: Jeri Wischnofske, and Jacque Lusk, both of Philomath. She leaves behind step-daughters and their families: Sue Collins of Vancouver, Washington; Jill Woodard of Davis, California Linda Pflughaupt of Park City, Utah; and Jody Gallimore of Peoria, Arizona.

Thank you to Willamette Springs Memory Care and a special thank you to Serenity Hospice for her loving care this past year.