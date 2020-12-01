Donald Eugene Spitz Sr.

August 11, 1940 - November 25, 2020

Donald Eugene Spitz Sr., 80, of Albany passed away on Wednesday, in Albany.

Donald, loving husband, and father of three children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren was born in Foss, Oklahoma to Edward and Josephine Spitz. On October 27, 1962, he married Shirley Ann Griswold. They raised two daughters, Sherry, and Sheryl, and one son, Donald Jr.

Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at Wah Chang for 30 years until his retirement in 1996. Don and Shirley sold their house after retirement and traveled with friends and relatives for 20 years as full-time snowbirds wintering mostly in Quartzsite, Arizona. Don enjoyed camping, golf, rock collecting and 4 wheeling with Shirley and friends in his jeep in the desert. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit as well as his sense of humor.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Edward, mother, Josephine and siblings, Laverne, Geraldine, E.H (Edward Jr.), Dorine and John. He is survived by his wife Shirley; sister Adella Adams; children Sherry Eason, Sheryl Jones, and Don(MaryAnn) Spitz Jr.; grandchildren Dale Jr., Josephine, Katey, Billy, Jenefer, Aaron, Aleysa, Mariana and Faith; great grandchildren Luke, Dale, Michael, Leia and Everley who were his pride and joy; as well as many nieces and nephews. Don has requested that no service be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, one of Don and Shirley's favorite charities.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)