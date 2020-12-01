Charles Rowe

June 1, 1936 - November 23, 2020

Charles "Chuck" Rowe was born June 1, 1936 to David and Martha (Willers) Rowe. He was the youngest of ten siblings. James, John, Walter, and Charles were the brothers. Inez, Hazel, Ruth, Patricia, Shirley, and Ellen were his sisters. Walter and Ellen survive him.

He attended St. Paul Bible College and pastored in northern Minnesota.

Chuck and Josephine (Matson) were married at East Lincoln Church in Wisconsin on August 24, 1963.

He ran heavy equipment as employment for years. Chuck and Jo started Chuck's Concrete Pumping in 1978. Jon and Tim joined the business and continue to run the equipment.

He was a man of faith and a family man. His children are Timothy, Elisabeth (Cal) Mowery, Michael, and Jonathan (Mariann). Charles also has six grandchildren; Katherine Mowery (James) Isaac, Josiah Mowery, Hannah Mowery (Tyler) Ruddiman, Alexandra Rowe, Caitlyn Rowe, and Emily Rowe. He has two great grandsons; Ryker and Tiberius Ruddiman; and a great granddaughter Juliette Isaac.

He attended Albany First Assembly of God for many years and later Lebanon First Assembly of God.

A private graveside service will be at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com