Robert Bruce Milum

September 13, 1937 – October 29, 2020

Robert "Bob" Milum had a great and full life, with heart failure terminating his journey on earth at the age of 83.

He was born in Los Angeles, California, and spent his first years in Pasadena with his parents, Madge Clanton and Dr. Edward Milum, and younger sister, Phyllis.

The family moved to Newport Beach, Oregon in 1946. Bob attended Newport Elementary and Newport Harbor High and then committed to college at Oregon State College (now Oregon State University) where he could play football for famed coach Tommy Prothro. Bob played on the 1957 Rose Bowl team that has been inducted into the OSU Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a proud member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

Bob graduated with a business degree, and fulfilled ROTC and US Army commitments, before returning to Newport Beach and opening a series of insurance agencies.

He was a devoted dad to Kristen and Eddie and spent many hours coaching youth sports.

In 1991, Bob married Penny. They lived and worked in Newport and Santa Rosa, California before retiring in Albany, Oregon.

For Bob, back in Oregon, life involved a love for golf with friends, travel everywhere, and always dedication to family and church. Sports at OSU were a focus with season tickets to football, baseball, and most importantly women's basketball.

Bob is survived by his wife, Penny Milum; sister, Phyllis Marr (Mike); Kristen Milum Munson (Kurt), Ed Milum (Angela), Christine House, Dan House (Rita) and grandchildren, Case, Calvin, CodiAnn, Carsyn, Nicholas, Noah, Peter, and Fernando.

Bob Milum is well summed up by his sister-in-law, Katherine De Jong:

I remember and appreciate…

Bob's animated conversation

His wit and intelligence

His interest and passion for many subjects

His sense of adventure

His playfulness and humor

His moral compass

His love and appreciation for our family

His love and appreciation for Penny.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com.