Donald Irving Wallace Wilson

September 10, 1923 – September 6, 2020

Donald Irving Wallace Wilson of Monroe passed away on the evening of Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his family home. He was 96.

Don was born on September 10, 1923 in Hermosa Beach, California to Herbert and Zilla Wilson. He was the eldest of three. His brothers: Ray Wilson of Mariposa, California and Robert Wilson of Monroe, Oregon preceded him in death.

He spent most of his early years in Irvine, California before enlisting in the United States Army Air Corps in 1943. He would retire from the Air Force Reserves in 1973 with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. On January 1, 1946, he returned home from World War II and met Miss Bernice Lindig. He proposed in April and they were married on May 10, 1946 under a pepper tree in Irvine, California. They were married 73 years before her death on March 22, 2020.

Don was a skilled carpenter, not only constructing his family home, but also completing work on many local structures such as McKenzie Willamette Hospital and Linn-Benton Community College. Don retired working at Holiday Tree Farms. He also built the baseball dugouts for Monroe High School. He also built the first round horse area in Oregon.

Together, Don and Bernice have five children: AnnaMarie Freeman (Jim) of Portland; Jimmy Wilson of Springfield; Bruce Wilson of Keizer; Michelle Halstead (Rex) of Monroe; and Donna Truelove (Robin) of Eugene. They have eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Don is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a cherished friend of many. He will be missed by all who knew him.

The family gathered for a celebration of life of Don and Bernice on Friday, November 28, 2020 at McHenry Funeral Chapel in Corvallis. Don and Bernice's ashes will be inurned together at a later date at Oak Lawn Memorial Park, Corvallis, where they can be together for all eternity.

McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com