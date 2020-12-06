Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Karen Olsen

Karen S. Olsen

March 16, 1939 – November 14, 2020

On November 14th, 2020, Karen Sue Olsen (Piepmeier) passed away of natural causes. Karen was born in Chicago on March 16th 1939 to Gertrude and Leroy Swanson. She received a BA in Education at Northwestern University where she met her husband, Edward Harman Piepmeier Sr. After Edward Sr. received his PhD in Chemistry at the University of Illinois the couple moved to Corvallis where they stayed for 31 years. Soon after coming to Corvallis Karen decided to put her education to use by starting the Corvallis Montessori School to create a space for children to express their unique interests and abilities. In 1976 Karen significantly contributed to the creation of Corvallis' annual fireworks event. Eventually Karen decided to return to school, receiving a Master's in Communications and a PhD in Education from Oregon State University, where she taught as an assistant professor. Karen is survived by her three children: Edward Harman Piepmeier Jr., Eric Swanson Piepmeier, and Kristen Sue Gose, as well as twelve grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
