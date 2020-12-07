Consiglia (Lea) Marie (Menitti) George

September 12, 1927 – November 27, 2020

Longtime resident of Medford, Oregon, Lea George, 93, passed away peacefully, under Hospice care, in a memory care facility in Albany, Oregon on Friday, November 27, 2020. Her cause of death was due to Covid-19 virus complications.

Lea was one of seven siblings born in Naples, Italy, on September 12, 1927. She was preceded in death by brothers Giuseppe and Enzo and sisters Maria, Anna, Rosa and Tina.

Lea, during the late 30's and early 40's endured wartime hardships from food shortages to bombings by the allies preparing to invade Italy. As a young school girl, Lea was forced into the street with many other children, to line a parade route for Hitler and Mussolini's military convoy through Naples and wave Italian and German flags while cheering for the two world leaders.

After World War 2, in 1946, Lea met and married an American soldier. She came to the United States by ocean liner with about 400 other war brides. The ship landed in New York harbor. Lea then traveled to Springfield, Illinois where she gave birth to her son Carl in 1947. Lea then traveled by car to Oregon. She gave birth to her second son, Larry, in Roseburg, Oregon, in 1952.

She divorced her husband in 1956 and married the true love of her life, Joseph (Joe) P. George in 1958. Joe adopted Lea's two young sons and provided Lea a loving home for 36 wonderful years. Her beloved husband, Joseph, preceded her in death from a stroke on November 23, 1993.

Lea taught herself how to read, write and speak excellent English. She made a career in the restaurant business first as a cook, then manager and finally owner of several Chinese restaurants. Her last Chinese Restaurant was the New China Hut in Newport, Oregon. Lea was known for her fine Italian and Chinese food.

Lea was a kind and generous and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Lea leaves a large and diverse family behind. She will be missed by all who knew her

Lea will be laid to rest beside her husband, Joseph, in Hillcrest Cemetery in Medford, Oregon. No services are planned until a later date. Huston-Jost is handling arrangements.