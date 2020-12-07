Menu
Search
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ladene Sanderson
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

Ladene (Deani) Jenette Sanderson

April 27, 1951 – November 26, 2020

Ladene (Deani) Jenette Sanderson, originally from Scio, Oregon, went to Heaven peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Bend, Oregon on November 26, 2020.

Ladene grew up in Scio, where she graduated from Scio High School in 1969 and college from Oregon State University in 1989.

After graduating from college, she joined State Farm Insurance which took her career to the headquarters in Bloomington, Illinois then finally to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. After 28 years of service, she retired as Senior Planning & Analysis Manager.

Ladene is survived by her husband of 40 years, Paul Sanderson, daughter Jodi Daniels and sisters Karen Robinson, Geri Spilde & Sandy Ward.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Deschutes Memorial Chpl, Gardens & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Ladene had so many "loves" in her life...obviously her dedicated husband, Paul and equally dedicated daughter, Jodi! A close second was her love for her animals, especially her dogs and horses. Her love for the sport of "cutting" was clearly demonstrated by the die hard dedication she displayed throughout the many years she competed! As with most competitors in the sport, Ladene had her share of "ups and downs"...but, she never let the down times discourage her. She was always optimistic, always dedicated to improving, always willing to learn more about the sport. Ladene had so many positive attributes, it's beyond any measure to try to list them all...maybe the best was her perseverance! She never gave up! That unswerving dedication, even with the tough times she endured in her beloved sport of "cutting" took her to the top! She worked her way up the ladder from small, weekend events to the National level. Ladene's undying love for the sport carried her through by winning and placing in the finals at many major events! Lastly, Ladene loved her friends. She not only loved the camaraderie shared by her horse show friends, she loved competing against them! However, at the end of the day, she loved the social get togethers where she could laugh, relive the events of the day and let her friends know how much they meant to her! We are all a better person for knowing her and sharing our lives with such a wonderful person!
Mike Akin
Friend
December 3, 2020