Ladene (Deani) Jenette Sanderson

April 27, 1951 – November 26, 2020

Ladene (Deani) Jenette Sanderson, originally from Scio, Oregon, went to Heaven peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Bend, Oregon on November 26, 2020.

Ladene grew up in Scio, where she graduated from Scio High School in 1969 and college from Oregon State University in 1989.

After graduating from college, she joined State Farm Insurance which took her career to the headquarters in Bloomington, Illinois then finally to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. After 28 years of service, she retired as Senior Planning & Analysis Manager.

Ladene is survived by her husband of 40 years, Paul Sanderson, daughter Jodi Daniels and sisters Karen Robinson, Geri Spilde & Sandy Ward.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org.