Ronald Lee Kruse

Death notice

Ronald Lee Kruse, 65 of Albany passed away on March 14, 2020. There will be a celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hope Church in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com

Donna Faye Brakken, 91, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Thursday, August 20, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. For more information and to leave condolence messages for the family, please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.


Published by AlbanyCorvallis Paper on Aug. 21, 2020.
