Jackie M. Minter

May 23, 1940 – August 12, 2020

Jackie M. Minter, 80, passed away peacefully August 12, 2020 in her home surrounded by close family and her children. Jackie was born to John and Elizabeth Minter in Washington D.C. May 23, 1940, but her family would soon immigrate to Australia where her father served as a delegate on the United Nations in Canberra.

Jackie returned to the states for college, earning her BS Sociology from Middlebury College, VT. She married and relocated to Oregon, eventually settling down in Corvallis where she raised two sons.

Jackie volunteered at the FISH Guest House as a social worker, allowing her to express her empathy and warmth, demonstrating a civic responsibility.

She earned her teaching certificate and Masters of Education from OSU, and taught K-5 at both Hoover elementary and Mtn View Elementary. Jackie returned to Australia in 1992 to participate in a teacher exchange for a year, which she cherished.

Jackie volunteered for SMART early literacy after retirement, then became a private tutor for Korean children of visiting faculty at OSU. She enjoyed book clubs, meeting weekly at the 'Gathering Together" farm in Philomath, and Saturday nights with her best friend out for a film or local theatre.

Jackie is survived by her sons Adam Miles and Peter Miles, and her sister Marianne Pederson.

No services are scheduled at this time.

