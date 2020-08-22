Charles Gene Heiser

February 11, 1940 – August 8, 2020

Charles Gene Heiser was born February 11, 1940, in Boise, Idaho, to Ralph Loyd and Mable (Woods) Heiser. He was raised with five brothers and one sister. After high school, Charles joined the US Navy and served his country for two years. When he was honorably discharged, he returned home and went to work in the manufactured home industry, and after some time became a millwright. Charles raised two daughters.

A few years ago, during movie night at Jefferson Baptist Church, a friend introduced Charles to Brenda June Plymell. The two struck up a friendship and soon realized they wanted to be more than friends. Charles and Brenda married on July 29, 2018 at Waterloo Park in a beautiful outdoor ceremony. Although Charles' health was worsening and they could not get out as often as they would like, the couple loved spending time together and they thoroughly enjoyed each other's company.

Charles loved the outdoors and fishing throughout his life. He was an avid gardener with an incredible green thumb and grew all kinds of vegetables and flowers. Charles was also very artistic and a talented painter creating amazing oil paintings. He will be remembered as a sweet and loving man, affectionate with those he loved. Charles was simply a good man, always kind, caring and generous to all.

Charles passed away suddenly on August 8, 2020, in Albany, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents and all but one sibling. Charles is survived by his loving wife Brenda; daughters Charlie and DeeDee; two grandchildren; and his brother Keith Heiser. Weddles Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.