Arluene "Lou" Merle Conklin

September 5, 1934 – August 19, 2020

Arluene "Lou" Merle Conklin passed peacefully surrounded by family on August 19, 2020, after battling Alzheimer's. Lou was born in Clontarf Township, Minnesota on September 5, 1934, the daughter of Ed & Elaine Freeman. She graduated from Appleton High School, Appleton Minnesota in 1952 and from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1955 with her nursing degree and was a Registered Nurse. In 1954, she married Gene Klemp and they moved to Madison Minnesota where their four children, Terry, Jackie, Laurie, and Steve, were born. The family moved to Albany Oregon in 1962 and she was a nurse at Albany General Hospital both on the Floor and in the ER until she started nursing at Albany Family Medicine in 1972.

She married Tom Conklin in 1978 and they spent the next 38 years together until his passing in 2016. After four decades of nursing, she retired in 2000.

Lou was an avid Beaver Believer, enjoying all things OSU. She and Tom were season ticket holders in several sports. They loved to travel and toured many countries around the world, including Japan, China, Scotland, and Egypt. They also traveled throughout the US, especially enjoying time spent with family and friends in Minnesota. They wintered in Hawaii and summered at Black Butte, which allowed them to golf year-round, another passion they shared.

She loved music and was a season ticket holder of the Oregon Symphony for many years. She was a lifelong Lutheran and attended church until she was no longer able. She volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Drawings, Albany General Hospital and was a member of the Ladies Guild at church for many years.

Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Elaine Freeman and husband, Tom. She is survived by her brother Maurice (Arlene) Freeman and children Terry (Nolan) Damitz, Jackie Grenz, Laurie (Scott) Witt and Steve Klemp. Also, surviving are her three step ch ildren, Mike (Julie) Conklin, Cathy (Dave) Bentley and Jill (Matt) Coffman, twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A private graveside service is planned, along with a Celebration of Life Service, when gatherings are allowed at a future time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany. Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.