Menu
Search
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Johnson

John Walter Johnson

May 5, 1956 – August 16, 2020

John Walter Johnson passed away peacefully at the age of 64 years old in Albany, Oregon. He was born in Kennewick, Washington on May 5, 1956. He married his wife Beverly Ann Johnson on July 2, 1983 and had one daughter Constance Ann Bradley. He is survived by two sisters; Cathy Bowcock from Warren, Oregon and Janet Baumgartner from Pendleton, Oregon. His parents, a sister, and a brother preceded him in death. He has several nieces and nephews. John worked for different water facilities during his career and enjoyed working with water. He loved music with a particular passion for "The Blues". His other passions were his family and history, especially World War II. John was loved dearly by all of his family. He will be remembered fondly and missed tremendously. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.