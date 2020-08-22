Patricia Ann Sharp,

1949 – 2020

Patricia Ann Sharp, 71 of Albany, Oregon went to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 13, 2020 after suffering a heart attack.

Pat, as her friends and family knew her, was born in Medford, Oregon to Ken and Hazel Redmon. Now, Pat has been reunited with her beloved father Ken and sister Belinda in Heaven.

Pat had a larger than life personality that belied her smaller stature, and she was known for her gigantic smile to match.

She never met a stranger and found her calling as a hairstylist nearly forty years ago. True to form, despite failing health, Pat was making her clients beautiful and ensuring they felt special until the end. Her clients became like family to her and often joined her for family gatherings.

Pat was born into a large Southern family and is survived by her husband Dennis, her daughter Dee and son-in-law Brian Heinz of Salem, Oregon, son Dan and daughter-in-law Maura Sharp of Fort Davis, Texas, grandchildren Emma and Spencer Heinz, her mother Hazel, sisters Sue and Kim, brothers Kenneth and Kirk and many nieces and nephews, all of whom love their Aunt Pat.

A celebration of life will be held at Albany Evangelical Church on August 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a blessing be sent to Albany Evangelical Church in Pat's name.