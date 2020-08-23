Vanessa Jean Bay

August 30, 1935 – August 14, 2020

Vanessa Jean Bay passed peacefully on Friday, August 14th, just shy of her 85th birthday.

Vanessa was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; daughter of Robert and Dovie Mae Chandler. They moved to California when she was a young girl where she was active in sports and school. She graduated from UC Santa Barbara, where she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Physical Education. Vanessa was a PE and Health teacher in California for 12 years.

She married Albert Phillip Bay in 1957 and they had two boys, Michael and Scott. She moved to Oregon in 1969 with her family. She was the Aquatic Director at the Albany YMCA, where she developed and ran the Y City Girls Sports Club for 4 years. She then took up bus driving and drove for 17 years for the Albany School District.

She and Phil were active campers, taking many road trips with their granddaughters. They played pinochle with the same group of friends for many years.

She was a well-respected woman in her community. She loved crafting and spending time with friends and family. She was a member of the Albany/Corvallis Rubber Stamp Clubs.

Vanessa is survived by her husband, Phil, sons, Michael (Ann) and Scott and two granddaughters, Emily and Ashley.

The family wishes to thank the Mennonite Village staff who cared for her in her last days.

Due to Covid 19, there will be a private family service at the Willamette Memorial Cemetery where she will be interred. Remembrances can be made in her name, to the Albany Senior Center.

