James Wade "Jim" Prater

April 1, 1940 – August 20, 2020

James Wade "Jim" Prater was born in Los Angeles, California on April 1, 1940, the son of George Lewis and Rachel Marie (Wade) Prater. He died on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany.

Jim grew up in South Gate, California and was a graduate of South Gate High School in 1958.

Jim married Jayne Anne Haring on December 10, 1960 and they lived at Norco, California until moving to Oregon in 1967. They first lived in the community of Dover, near Sandy, and in 1970 moved to a farm in the Alpine community near Monroe where they have resided ever since.

Jim loved horses and raised and rode quarter horses throughout his life. He enjoyed all things that Oregon has to offer – and in later years spent much of his time fishing on his boat on the many rivers and lakes in the area.

Jim worked for Neptune Microfloc in Corvallis, and later worked on the Apache Attack Helicopter for Hughes Helicopters in Culver City, California. He worked for many years at Oregon Ironworks in Clackamas until his retirement in 2007.

Jim was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation based at Tahlequah, Oklahoma and was an active member of the Mount Hood Cherokees in Portland.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anne Prater of Monroe, son Preston Wade (Fatima) Prater, Eastvale, California, daughter Cynthia Prater, Globe, Arizona and two grandchildren, Adam and Sophia Prater, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Barbara Gover and nephew Jeff Clark.

There are no services planned.