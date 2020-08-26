Menu
Search
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jack Patton
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Jack David Patton

March 16, 1942 – August 22, 2020

Jack went home to Jesus on August 22, 2020, surrounded by his wife Sharon and his children David and Danna.

Jack was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on March 16, 1942. Jack married Sharon on July 5, 1960 and moved to Lebanon in 1975, where they spent their lives together. Jack was a meat department manager and in his spare time he and Sharon loved to travel and fish. A self-taught musician, Jack played the guitar, mandolin and banjo.

Jack was a member of the Brownsville Assembly of God and his faith carried him through life. Jack loved his family and was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Jack was survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon, their children David and Paula Patton and Blane and Danna Edwards, his siblings Charles, Joanna and Larry. Their four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 4 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery, please wear a mask to the services and bring a chair if needed. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
26
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St, Lebanon, OR 97355
Aug
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lebanon IOOF Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.