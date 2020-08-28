Menu
Rayna Maddox
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020

Rayna Jean (DeFrancisco) Maddox

March 25, 1959 – July 18, 2020

Rayna was born March 25, 1959, in Newport, Oregon to Dan Gary DeFrancisco and Patricia May (Sloan) DeFrancisco. Rayna graduated from Albany High School in 1977. She was married to Billy Maddox on February 23, 1983 in Reno, Nevada.

Rayna was a hard worker who worked at hotels in Oregon and Texas as a night auditor, and later at a bank in Portland. Her final job was at Linn Benton Tractor in Albany.

She enjoyed playing games and going to plays & movies with her friends. She loved her dogs "She Bear & Gracielle"

Rayna was preceded in death by her grandparents and father. She is survived by her mother, Patricia M. DeFrancisco; her brother, Steven G. DeFrancisco; her great aunt June R. McClintic and several cousins.

No services will be held. Contributions may be made in her name to PBS Oregon or the Heartland Humane Society.

McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
