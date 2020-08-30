Karen "Tootie" (Thompson) Baugus

December 3, 1973 – August 12, 2020

Karen "Tootie" (Thompson) Baugus was born in Lebanon Oregon December 3, 1973 and passed away August 12, 2020. Karen spent her childhood years living with her family in Cascadia Oregon, in the family homestead near Swamp Mountain Rd and spent the rest of her life in and around her hometown of Sweet Home.

As a child Karen enjoyed the outdoors, playing with her brothers and sister in the Santiam River in the summer time. Karen developed her love of dogs in early childhood which would continue for her life time. She was rarely without one or more dog companions, often commenting that she preferred them to most people. Childhood friends remember a fun loving girl with a laugh that would brighten a dark day and mischievous twinkle in her eye.

Karen had 3 sons that she loved dearly. Early memories of her making wonderful dinners, even if the pantry was mostly bare. Teaching them to the American Sign Language for I love you, so they could sign it back and forth to each other as the boys left on the kindergarten school bus. Karen was described as being the best Mom she knew how to be. Later in life those 3 boys blessed her nine grandchildren. She was most proud of being a grandma and was already ready with a story to tell about them.

Karen is remembered for living life on her own terms. She didn't ask that you agree, just that you kept a place for her in your heart. Her family will carry with them the picture of that impish, dimpled girl with the ready smile.

Karen was preceded in death by her father Frank A Thompson. She survived by her mother, Toni Rowlan. Sons, Weston Thompson, Jesse Baugus and Steven Baugus. Her siblings, Teresa Thompson, Wes Thompson, Larry Thompson, Vickie Tilkey, Frank "Buck" Thompson, Danielle Thompson and Brandon Thompson.

In lieu of flowers donations to Safe Haven Humane Society, Tangent Oregon, in Karen's name would be appreciated.