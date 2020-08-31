Machara Jamison McCoy

April 30, 1947 – August 19, 2020

Machara Jamison McCoy (nee James Dale McCoy) of Chugiak, Alaska passed away peacefully at Providence Horizons Hospice in Anchorage on Wednesday August 19, 2020. She was 73 years old. The cause of death was the effects of recently diagnosed lymphoma.

Machara (affectionately referred to as MJ by family) was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 30, 1947. Her parents were Virgil Raymond McCoy and Roberta Aline McCoy. She was one of five children. She attended Des Moines public schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965. In 1966 she moved with her family to Oregon. There she attended Monmouth College and earned her BA degree. In 1970 she enlisted in the US Navy serving on the USS Enterprise in the Personnel Office. Upon completion of her active duty she was transferred to the Naval Reserve.

Machara had a diverse working career. She did some teaching in Oregon. Also she worked in the nursing and security field in the Corvallis area. She went back to college to obtain her Oregon Wastewater Technician certification and worked in that field for several years in central Oregon. Later she worked for the US Forest service in Washington state and Lake View, Oregon. She loved the Forest Service and Lake View area even purchasing a home there. She was greatly disappointed when the Forest Service closed the Lake View office, but she persevered as always. Machara made the long move to Anchorage, Alaska to work for the Veterans Administration in the Benefits Service area. Around this time she transitioned from James to Machara. She enjoyed her work in Alaska and eventually retired in Chugiak. Her main regret was being so far from family. Machara was a diligent, conscientious and hard worker.

Machara had many disappointments in her life. But she didn't let this embitter her. Instead she was a steadfast friend and generous to those less fortunate. She had a unique loud and exuberant laugh. She was a great communicator with the extended family, keeping in touch with Aunts, Cousins and others. Machara can best be described as kind, steadfast and generous. She will be missed.

Machara is survived by her siblings: Robert McCoy of Somersworth New Hampshire; Jon McCoy of Lincoln City, Oregon; Terrance McCoy of Corvallis, Oregon and Jane McCoy Murphy of Sun City, Arizona. Others include nieces and nephews; Brett McCoy, Wendy McCoy Kaban, Hali McCoy Ferricane, Chloe Shilaos, Katie McCoy, Andy McCoy, Peter McCoy and McKenzie McCoy.

Machara was predeceased by her parents. Machara will be buried in Oak Lawn Cemetery, in Corvallis, Oregon alongside her parents. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Oregon.