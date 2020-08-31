Carolyn Woodring Roche

1940 – 2020

Carolyn Woodring Roche, 80, passed away suddenly on August 7, 2020. She was born in Yankton, South Dakota, to Glen and Muriel Woodring. When she was six, the family moved to Corvallis, where her father built and operated the 29th St. Market.

Carolyn graduated from Oregon State University and remained a lifelong Beaver fan. She received a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy at the University of Iowa and then joined the Physical Therapy Unit at a Minneapolis hospital. While working at the hospital, she met Tom Roche who was on the staff. In 1978, they married in Corvallis, and she began a 29 year career at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene. She was instrumental in expanding the Physical Therapy program for orthopedic in-patients. Carolyn was well respected by orthopedic surgeons, wrote many of the protocols and was mentor to many.

Tom and Carolyn loved golf, gardening, the Oregon coast, and hosting extraordinary holiday gatherings for the family.

Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, brother Dean, and husband Tom.

She is survived by her brother Gary, (Shirley), nieces Gretchen Savage, Deanne Woodring and Joyce Horstcotte, and nephew Ned Woodring. There will be a celebration of life at an undetermined future date.