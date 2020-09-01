Norman D. Philpot

August 13, 1937 – August 27, 2020

Norman D Philpot, 83, went home to the Lord on August 27, 2020.

He was married to Yvonne for more than 48 years and is survived by her and their 5 children, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren...too many to count...as well as his older sister and brother. Norm was preceded in death by two of his brothers and one grandchild, Joshuah. He was deeply loved and will be missed until we see him again in Heaven. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com