Merle Wade "Bud" Jeppeson

May 22, 1943 – August 25, 2020

After a long, courageous fight with multiple health issues, Bud passed peacefully at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. Bud is survived by his wife and caregiver, Kathy. He is also survived by a nephew, David Halsey; numerous cousins; sister Regina and brother-in-law Bill Brennan; and his beloved Doxies. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Shirley Jeppeson (Burch); sister Gracie Halsey; and his two children Christina and Jeffery.

Bud was born in Eugene, Oregon and spent his life in Oregon. Bud was a proud veteran and served his country in the US Navy as a SEABEE during the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of the American Legion and a supporter of Vets Helping Vets and considered them family.

Bud was a truck driver by trade and was an independent owner////////operator for several years. Bud was a true handyman and was always busy repairing or restoring most things around the ranch. He valued life-long friendships and was always open to making new ones.

He will be missed by family and friends and his faithful "pups" but at last he is free of years of pain and suffering.

Day is done and time for the farewell. Bud was a Christian and he was ready when the Lord called him home.

A graveside service will be held along with military honors at Rest Lawn Memorial Park in Junction City. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).