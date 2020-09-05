Richard Harrell Renn

March 3, 1934 – August 5, 2020

Born March 3, 1934, in Bozeman Montana. Our dad left this world August 5, 2020. "He will be missed"

Richard graduated from West Albany High School in 1952 where he lettered in golf, track and debate. He went on to join the Coast Guard where he served aboard the USCG Ice Breaker Eastwind, in the Arctic.

He returned to work his way through Willamette University graduating as a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1962. From 1963 to 1968 he practiced law in Montana attaining his trial lawyer's status in 1967. In 1969 upon returning to Lebanon, he opened his law practice where he became mayor from 1973 to 1974. He purchased and renamed the Golf Club of Oregon and moved his law practice to Albany where he remained for 27 years.

The last 36 years of his life were spent perfecting his skill as a nature photographer recording the beauty that surrounds us. Forever an Optimist and life time Elks, Eagles, and American Legion member he was committed to the good work.

Richard was preceded in death by his son Paul.

He was survived by his sister, Marilyn Wimer; daughters, Ellen Boudousquee, Martha Thorn and Julie Stowell; his grandchildren, Laura, Christopher, Charles and Elias.

We would like to thank Honey Hall, Paul Johnson and Orville Wiseman for 65 plus years of friendship and to his beloved nephew Jeff Weimer a special thank you.

Richard will be interred in Good Ol Montana fashion at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens Saturday, September 12, at 2:00p.m., if you have a memory, poem, or song to share you are most welcome to join us to say good bye. Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.fisherfuneralhome.com