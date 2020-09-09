James D. Roberts

March 17, 1930 – September 4, 2020

James D. Roberts of Halsey, passed away at home on September 4, 2020. Born on March 17, 1930 to Vernon and Ruth Roberts in Portland, Oregon.

Jim grew up in the Shedd area working on the family farm and graduated from Shedd High School. He went on to work at Thompson's Mill and Ore Met. He retired after working many years at Teledyne Wah Chang as a Department Manager in the Production Machine Shop.

Jim loved building and restoring old cars and had quite a collection over the years. He also built and collected guns. He received many awards for competition shooting and was ranked a master marksman.

Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia, sister JoAnn (Rollin) Siefken, daughter Susan (Bill) Ward, two nieces, and special son in law Mike Phillips.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 11, at Shedd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakville Youth Memorial Scholarship Foundation, 29970 Church Drive, Shedd, Oregon 97377.