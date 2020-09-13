Clara M. Warner

May 12, 1938 – August 8, 2020

Clara was born May 12, 1938 in Yakima, Washington. She was a long time resident of Yachats, Jefferson and Albany having lived in Oregon since 1969. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in June 2017 to live with her son Craig and daughter-in-law Margaret.

Clara passed away at home with family surrounding her on August 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Aubrie and Edna McClenaghan, brother Jim McClenaghan, sister Evelyn Hornbuckle and her beloved husband Bob Warner.

Clara married Harold Beebe January 1956 in Yakima, Washington. They had three sons Craig, Ronald and Mark (Bill). In April 1969 Clara married widower Robert (Bob) Warner who had three children of his own. It was like having 3 sets of twins. They settled in Albany, Oregon in 1969 starting a new life together and raising six children.

Clara is survived by her children Shelly(Wayne)Hammons Fernwood, Idaho, Craig(Margaret) Beebe Las Vegas, Nevada, Gail Mills Post Falls, Idaho, Ron(Dondi )Beebe Vancouver, Washington, Bill Beebe(Tammy Bullion) Dublin, Virginia, Jim(Sandee) Warner Portland, Oregon. She leaves behind her 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Glenna Hall, her brother Gary McClenaghan, nieces and nephews.

Clara was an avid reader. She loved to cook and especially to make candy and fudge for her family. She enjoyed knitting, needle point, gardening, sewing, painting, camping, fishing, crabbing and long walks on the beach. Clara and Bob enjoyed trap shooting, travels and cruises with friends and especially traveling around the USA in their motor home and going to NASCAR races.

Graveside services will be held September 17, 2020 at Yachats Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Hall officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bateman Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Yachats Library, Seasons Hospice of Las Vegas, Nevada, Alzheimer's organization or a charity of your choice.

We will dearly miss our Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister and Aunt.