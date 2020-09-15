Richard Evan (Dick) Forbess

July 16, 1933 – September 9, 2020.

Richard Evan (Dick) Forbess passed away September 9, 2020. Richard was born July 16, 1933 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Richard Alvin Forbess and Erma (Evans) Forbess. He was the oldest of three boys. After moving several times due to his father's job transfers, the family settled in Nyssa, Oregon where he graduated from Nyssa High School.

He went to Oregon State College where he met Carmella Burch. They were married during Spring Break in March 1955. They bought a house in Corvallis and raised four children. Richard started off washing cars at OSU Motor Pool while a student before taking a full-time job as a mechanic. He worked for 35 years and retired as shop superintendent.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Wendy Ann Forbess and Debra Dianne Rodriquez.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carmella; brothers Ronald Forbess (Patricia;) and Dennis Forbess (Ella;) daughter Bonne Lee Breithaupt; son, Joel Evan Forbess (Tracy;) and two grandsons: Daniel Robert Breithaupt and Andrew Rodriguez.

His friends and family knew his as a quiet, kind man with a mischievous sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the charity of your choice.