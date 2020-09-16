Peggy Jane Davis

March 12, 1924 – September 11, 2020

Pauline (Peggy) Jane Davis, 96 of Corvallis, passed away into the arms of her Jesus on Friday, September 11, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

Peggy was born on March 12, 1924 in Corvallis, Oregon to Paula and Mabel Zedwick (Hansen). They cradled her with much love and she grew up to be a beautiful young woman.

Peggy graduate from Corvallis High School Class of 1941, then graduated from Oregon State College in 1945. She later completed her Master's Degree at Oregon State University.

Peggy taught home economics and West Albany High School as well as at Lebanon High School. She taught many young women the joys of cooking, sewing and how to organize a home. Her favorite subject to teach was quilting!

Peggy met the love of her life, Al Davis, and they were married 52 years until his death in 1998. Al and Peggy had three unique children; Sherry, Garth and Scott. She loved and adored her children. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Tori, Corey, Carrie and Courtney; and nine great-grandchildren; Tyler, Kurtis, Kaiden, Marcos, Madeline, Beatriz, Lucy, Penny and Peter.

Peggy supported all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren financially through the college or university of their choice. She set up funds for each of the greats' to pursue their educational desires in the future.

Peggy was a passionate and active member of the Corvallis First Presbyterian Church. She was in the quilters group there and in the Blodgett Oregon quilters' church. She and other sister quilters made and hand delivered warm quilt to every child living in the Chaslivtsi Orphanage in Uzhgorod, Ukraine (a sister city of Corvallis). She was able to do three to chips to Uzhgorod and helped give out the quilts. She made and sent new quilts with each year's delegation to the orphanage, in order to provide extra quilts that may have been needed in the future at the orphanage.

She also sponsored individual children yearly in the Ukraine to help them with the education and personal belongings they needed to succeed in their occupations and make a better life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Davis; parents Paul and Mabel Zedwick; brother, Andrew Zedwick; and her tiny baby brother Bubba who died in infancy of a heart deformity.

Private family interment will take place at the Belle Passi Cemetery in Woodburn, Oregon. Due to COVID-19 and the poor air quality from the fires, the family will be having a celebration of Peggy's life in the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Peggy's name to the Corvallis First Presbyterian Childcare Center.

Special thanks to the staff at New Horizon's Home Health Care and Lumina Hospice of Oregon. All of their caregivers gave Peggy special care. Our family will never forget your kindness and love for our mother. God bless each one of you.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith." (II Timothy 4:7)

McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please share your messages of condolence with the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.