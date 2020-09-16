Edith "Edie"Lorene Mehl

December 31, 1942 – September 12, 2020

Edith "Edie" Mehl, 77, of Albany passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Born in Ukiah, California to Ramon and Irene (DeWitt) Eggert, Edie grew up in Dallas, Oregon and graduated from Dallas High School. She married Elwyn Mehl in 1959 and in 1961 they moved to Albany. Elwyn passed away in 2010.

Edie was a full time mother, and then went to work as a teacher's aide with the Greater Albany Public Schools. She loved spending time with her family, friends, crocheting, sewing and painting. Her family and friends describe her as kind and loving.

Edie is survived by her daughters Penny Wilderman (Marty Clayton) and Shelley Tipsword, of Albany; sisters Marlene Clemons and Margaret (Larry) Link of Dallas, Oregon, and Linda (Joel) Wilson of Hillsboro; grandchildren Stacia Hallock, Ashleigh (Shea) Thorstad, Dylan Hallock and Daniel Tipsword; and great grandchildren Kaiden, Nyla, Alexander, Cash, Adalyn and Mack and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Elwyn.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. Contributions may be made to the Diabetes Foundation, Alzheimer's Association, or the Parkinson's Foundation in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, Oregon 97321. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

We will dearly miss our Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister, Aunt and friend.