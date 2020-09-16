June R. Slaton

August 11, 1927 – September 11, 2020

June was born in Pomeroy, Washington to Lester and Ida Ruark. In 1942, when she was 15, they moved to Albany, Oregon. She attended Albany Union High School. As a beautiful 18 year old, June was crowned an Albany Timber Carnival Princess. She asked her (unknown to her at the time) husband, Cliff Slaton, to be her date to the carnival events. They married August 11, 1950. They had 2 children, Janell and Steve.

June worked for 29 years for several eye doctors, Dr. Roy Clunes, Dr. E. Carlson & Dr. J. Lees. She also worked at Future Savings & Loan, Mid Valley Gems, & Key Bank.

June enjoyed traveling. She visited all 50 states; including Florida where she saw a NASA rocket launch, Kentucky where she went to the Derby, and a Miss America Pageant (chaperoning Miss Oregon), and traveled around the Orient and most of the European Union.

June was very active within the community. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Albany Hospital Auxiliary, Chamber of Commerce, Linn Co. Republican Women, YMCA, Camp Fire Girls, and more.

June will be remembered for her unconditional love and willingness to help others. She had a contagious laugh that brought much joy and happiness to her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Cliff Slaton; brothers Verle & Gene Ruark and Sister Janice Lauinger.

June is survived by her son Steve Slaton, daughter Janell and her husband Peter Kolenc. She had three grandsons: Kyle, Riley, and Sam & his wife Ana, and their daughter Evie June; sister-in-law Helen Slaton; and many nieces & nephews whom she loved dearly.

A graveside service will be at 1p.m. Tuesday September 22nd at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Chamberlin House in honor of Jimmy Goode or Salem Dream Center (checks can reference "summer camp fund in honor of June Slaton) in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, Oregon 97321. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.