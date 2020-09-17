Menu
Robert Sonn
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

Robert J. Sonn

June 05, 1949 – September 9, 2020

Robert "Bob" Sonn was happily motorcycling his way through retirement when he was blindsided by a devastating condition called ALS. It progressed quickly and robbed him of his voice, ability to eat, and his mobility. He was lovingly cared for by his wife, Anita, Lumina Hospice, and the Visiting Angels of Willamette Valley. Bob passed away on September 9, 2020 at his home outside of Philomath. Bob and Anita were married for thirty five years. He is also survived by his daughter, Rachel Sonn, Las Angeles, and his stepson, Bob Cook, California.

Bob retired as a microbiologist from the OSU Veterinary Medicine Diagnostic Laboratory in 2004. He lovingly tolerated his wife's love of the color purple. He loved his sweet, adorable pit-bull, Danny. In addition to motorcycle touring of our beautiful scenic highways, he loved spending time with friends and watching the wildlife attracted to his pond. He enjoyed drinking beer, anything having to do with trains, and watching hummingbirds.

So friends, drink a beer to good times, good memories, and "miles of smiles" to all motorcycle riders. A memorial will be planned at a later time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please share your thoughts, memories, and photos at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
