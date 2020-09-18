Sandra Lea McKnight

July 24, 1947 – September 14, 2020

Sandra Lea McKnight, 73 of Albany, passed away on September 14, 2020.

Sandra was born on July 24, 1947, in Albany, Oregon to John "Buck" and Mary Collins (Hull). She attended school in Albany until the family moved to Elkhart, Kansas. She graduated high school in Elkhart and moved back to Albany in 1968. Sandra married Gregory McKnight on August 6, 1971.

Sandra was employed at Smoke Craft (1970s), Western Pulp (1980-90s), and then worked as a receptionist at a beauty salon in the 2000s until retiring.

Sandra was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany and volunteered with their CCD program as a young lady. She enjoyed league bowling, her long-term Bunco group, baking specialty breads, hosting large family meals (lots of gravy!), her cats and dogs (even Tuck the Turtle), garage sales, craft shows, shopping, and Collins family reunions.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. She is survived by her husband Gregory McKnight of Albany; daughter Sarah (husband Roger) Rosenau of Salem; daughter Sheila (husband Aaron) Prouty of Albany; brother John Bill (wife Shirley) Collins of Stayton; grandchildren Kolby Milligan, Sierra Stovall, Brice Rosenau, Kyle Rosenau, Katelynn Prouty, Kayla Prouty, John Stovall, and "adopted" granddaughter Minta Martin; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A visitation will be Tuesday, September 22, 4 - 7 p.m. at the AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).