Ernestine Iona "Granny" (Hamilton) Kirk

June 9, 1924 – September 11, 2020

On September 11, 2020 Ernestine Iona (Hamilton) Kirk slipped away peacefully surrounded by family. Known as Granny by practically everyone who knew her, she left behind a very large family that includes her three daughters, seven living grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as people who, along the way, became 'adopted' into the family. Too many to count.

Granny was the last surviving Hamilton born to James and Jessie (Holcomb) Hamilton. She is also survived by her half-brother Donald Macy and half–sister Ruth Hanke.

Granny was born in Eastern Oregon in the small town of Richland, the third of eight children. She grew up near her uncle's orchards and remembered walking miles to see a movie and sometimes to a dance where her brother often sang and played his guitar.

Granny met and married James V. (Grampy) Kirk in Baker City in 1942. She moved to Texas soon after to be near where J.V. was stationed.

Children came soon. First a son Charles who did not survive, the three daughters: Charlene (Jordon,) Marquetta (Carroll) and Judy (Treichler.) There was also the youngest son, Richard, who did not survive. Granny and Gramps stepped up to help care for several of her younger siblings. They were the first of many, people they took into their home over the years and continuing for all of Granny's life. After settling in Corvallis, Granny's door was always open, with people coming and going; sharing meals, passing time or just passing through. There was always a welcome and a seat for everyone at their table.

Out back of the house was a garden big enough to send everyone home with a bag of tomatoes, cucumbers and other fruits and vegetables even after the huge amount Granny canned and preserved every year. One favorite was her strawberry freezer jam. Later, she often said that one of the things she missed most was working in the garden. However, even in her last year she put up tomatoes and peaches with the help of her daughters and grandkids.

Granny and Gramps were active members of the Eagles and Moose Lodges, often serving as officers. She could sew very fine clothing and made gowns, vests and jackets for the lodge as well as all kinds of clothes for family. Her embroidered and crocheted gifts were so beautiful that people often put them away only to be brought out for special occasions.

Even now, there are literally hundreds of people who have something made by granny.

Granny's heart was even bigger than her house or garden. Her gifts to us were more than just needlework, preserves or ceramics.

She has a family so big that you wouldn't think she had enough time and heart to love us all. But she did. She loves us all "Bunches and Bunches."

Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com