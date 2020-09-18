María Magdalena Saldaña

July 19, 1951– September 8, 2020

María Magdalena Saldaña was born on July 19, 1951 in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. She fell asleep in death on September 8, 2020. She was known to family and countless friends as "Maggie."

Maggie's family moved to Woodburn, Oregon in 1960. She met her future husband, Emilio Vejil, while attending Oregon State University in 1970. In June of 1972, she moved back to Woodburn and began work in education.

Emilio and Maggie Vejil were married on May 26, 1973. The newlyweds returned to Corvallis while Emilio attended grad school. Settling in Corvallis, the couple raised three children.

In July of 1979, Maggie dedicated her life to Jehovah God, becoming one of Jehovah's Witnesses. As an ordained minister of the Gospel, Maggie took seriously Jesus' commission to "make disciples of people of all the nations…teaching them." (Matthew 28:19,20) The preaching and teaching work became Maggie's vocation, especially from 1982 until her death.

Despite suffering from severe rheumatoid arthritis and cancer, Maggie persevered in her Christian ministry. Her favorite saying was, "Staying home is not going to take the pain away, so I'm going out to preach!" She truly exemplified the Christian fruitages of the spirit mentioned in the Bible at Galatians 5:22, 23. Close friends referred to her as "The Real Deal Magdalena Vejil." Her family is confident she made a good name with Jehovah.

Maggie had various side pursuits. She sold Tupperware and Avon, hosted childcare in her home, and did housekeeping throughout the years.

Among her many hobbies, Maggie enjoyed macramé, crochet, needlepoint, and she loved shopping with her family. When her daughters were young, Maggie sewed beautiful dresses for them. She thoroughly enjoyed travelling, visiting the tropical islands of Hawaii and Fiji, the country of Australia, and numerous states from Alaska to New York to Florida. As part of her Christian ministry, she visited remote areas of Idaho, Utah, Iowa and North Dakota to preach the "good news of the Kingdom." (Matthew 24:14)

Maggie had a reputation for hospitality and was a fantastic cook. Her homemade tamales, enchiladas, tostadas, arroz con leche, pozole, salsa and flour tortillas were legendary. When people asked her husband where to get good Mexican food, his reply was: "Mama Maggie's."

She is survived by her husband Emilio and children: Alma & John Schultz Corvallis, Oregon, Veronica & Noble Hibbs Corvallis, Oregon, Luís Sebastián & Angelique Vejil Albany, Oregon, and grandchildren Saige and Micah. Maggie is also survived by her siblings: Matilda Gonzalez Woodburn, Oregon, Lidia & Miguel Salinas West Linn, Oregon, Juan & Josefina Saldaña Keizer, Oregon, Elvira & José Arce Keizer, Oregon, and Josefina Saldaña Mission Viejo, California. Plus, many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews in the United States and Mexico.

A memorial service will be held online via Zoom video conference on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. (PDT). It will be presented in English and translated into Spanish. If you are interested in viewing the memorial service, please contact Emilio Vejil at 541-207-4785. Due to social distancing requirements, there will not be a reception afterwards.