Galen (Gail) Eugene Willis

September 21, 1935 – September 4, 2020

Galen (Gail) Eugene Willis passed September 4, 2020 at his home in Wilsonville. He. Was born in Mason City, Nebraska on September 21, 1935 to Frank and Helen Willis. Gail was an infant when the family moved to Albany. . He graduated from Albany High School in 1953 and was drafted into the Navy where he served proudly and earned an honorable discharge. He was in his 20's when he bought a grocery store in Portland and met Saundra, his soon to be wife. They were married on April 27, 1956 and remained married for 64 years. They lived in Portland for many years and then moved to Wilsonville where they remain in their beautiful home they built themselves.

Gail worked in the grocery business for many years as store manager for Safeway, Keil's and Thriftway, but he knew he wanted to venture out on his own. It was at this time he and Saundra decided to purchase a Dairy Queen franchise. They bought the Garden Home Dairy Queen and have happily run it since 1985. He served on the Dairy Queen board for many years and was a mentor to many in the business.

Gail enjoyed working around his home, family, and playing with all the great grand kids. There was never a holiday that would go by that the family did not get together and have a wonderful time playing in the pool or telling many memorable stories. All the grandchildren and great grandchildren adored him and try to emulate him as a person. Gail was a very trustworthy and honorable man. He definitely was the patriarch of the family.

He is survived by his wife Saundra, daughters TannaLe Marchant, Trecie Pennington, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren. And his sister Gloria (Willis) Egan. Gail was proceeded in death by his daughter Tracie Banke, sister Maxine Robinson and brother Bob Willis.

No services are planned at this time due Covid.

Contributions can be made in Galen's name to The Oregon Dog Rescue, 6700 SW Nyberg St. Tualatin, Oregon 97062.