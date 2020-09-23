Dr. Raymond David Perkins

November 24, 1936 – April 10, 2020

A most wonderful and fabulous man, Dr. Raymond David Perkins, passed away April 10, 2020. He was also known as Dave, or Dr. Dave. David was born November 24, 1936 in Centralia, Washington to Ray and Mary Maki Perkins. David celebrated life every day. He loved his family and friends with all his heart. They loved him as well.

David started his life in Centralia, moving to Winlock Washington in 1941. He was lucky enough to attend Vaness School, a one room schoolhouse, for two years. He flourished there. After that, he attended Winlock schools and graduated high school in 1954. He then attended Central Washington University, loving every minute. Education was very important to David. He became student Body President in 1958 and graduated with a B.A. in Education in 1959.

The U.S. Air Force took David to England, where he spent four plus years at South Ruislip Air Station Headquarters 3rd A.F. as Chief of Community Relations. He enjoyed England very much. He rotated out as Captain.

Now back in Washington State, David taught Science at Natches High School from 1964-1966 and earned his Master of Education from Central Washington University. He then returned to England, taking a teaching position with the Dept. of Defense, at Upper Heyford.

Moving to Corvallis, Oregon in 1968, David earned a Master of Science Degree from Oregon State University. During that time he enjoyed playing with the O.S.U. band. He also enjoyed studying and playing Frisbee with longtime friends, Wayne and Marjorie Spletstoser. In 1970, David joined the faculty at Linn-Benton Community College teaching the Sciences and Math. In 1978, after much dedicated work, David earned his PhD. from Oregon State University. He belonged to the Washington State Science Teachers' Assoc., the National Science Teachers' Assoc. and the Home Orchard Society. Through the years some of you may have enjoyed his academic tours to Great Britain, or possibly his Chemistry Magic Shows for Albany Public School students. He and his wife Janet also sold vegetables at the outdoor Saturday Markets.

In 1981 Dr. Perkins married his love, Janet Lee Fulton. Their years together were full of joy. David found fun whatever he did. He loved new experiences, making new friends, learning new things and especially spending time with his wife. They spent time playing music together, he playing double bass, guitar, or ukulele and she playing fiddle or ukulele. They also sang. They belonged to the Washington Old Time Fiddlers' Assoc.

After an extremely rewarding career of teaching students he very much admired, he retired from L.B.C.C. in 1997, moving back to his family farm in Winlock, Washington with his wife Janet.

While on the farm, David loved riding around on his tractor cutting hay, taking care of his beef cattle and gardening. He and his wife continued their musical interests, joining the Centralia College Orchestra and playing in three different bands. It was great fun!

Some of David's interests include music, history, astronomy, gardening, working on pendulum clocks, college football, college basketball, baseball, cooking, Finnish family history, surfing, snorkeling, travel, volunteering, and painting, learning one new thing every day and doing special things for his wife. One thing you may not know about David; one of his best friends was his mother-in-law. She felt the same. He will be remembered for his curiosity, his kindness, his strength, his wonderful smile, his patience, his helping hands, his love and his deep caring for all those around him. To quote a dear friend, "He was a wonderful musician, teacher, friend and a downright kind-hearted human being".

Preceding David in death were his parents, his daughter Dawn Elizabeth Perkins, his son Raymond David Perkins Jr. and an older sister Marylin Perkins.

David is survived by his brother Carl (Linda) Perkins, his sister Carolyn Rogers, his wife Janet Lee, who still loves him more than all the stars in the sky to the billionth power, fabulous daughter-in-law Bertha Perkins, grandsons Jeremiah Perkins, Jonathan Perkins, Jacob Perkins and Michael Perkins, nephews Jarret and Jeff, nieces Diane Laurie and Tamera, great nephews Caleb and Robin, and sister-in-law Judy (Allan) Loney. He is also survived by his many, many dear friends who together shared times of sadness and a lifetime of joy and laughter.

If you would like to honor David's life, he would love it if you would take a science class; Physics, Biology, Virology or Bacteriology come to mind, or donating to a charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.