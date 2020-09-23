Vonda El Dona (Falk) Fox

May 15, 1939 – September 3, 2020

We lost our Vonda on September 3, 2020 from natural causes. A broken heart being one of those causes as she never got over losing her husband John two years earlier. She died peacefully at Waverly Place in Albany, Oregon.

Vonda was born in Lebanon, Oregon on May 15, 1939, to Charles and Elizabeth Falk of Halsey, Oregon, the last of seven siblings. She was a farm kid and way younger than her grown siblings. She was active in 4-H and graduated from Halsey High School in 1957. After high school she owned and operated the Burger Inn there in Halsey where she met her husband John Fox and was married in 1960. The little building still stands and houses another cafe today.

Her "instant" family of three small stepchildren, Debbie, Gregory and Terry Sue, kept her on her toes as a young wife. She instantly won them over the first time she met them with free french fries at the Burger Inn. John and Vonda were inseparable for almost sixty years. John died in October of 2018.

Vonda and John's adventures led them around the Willamette Valley. Albany, Salem, Halsey, Cottage Grove, and spending their last few decades in Brownsville Oregon. Her many jobs over the years included retail, service, bus////truck driver, and finally milk tester for the Oregon Dairy Association which she retired from.

In their free time they camped, fished, motored around the west coast to visit family and friends and see the sites. In their retirement they were on the casino bus regularly playing the penny machines and eating the free buffet… the buffet lost on most trips. They were self-sufficient growing and canning all their own food most of their lives and supplied friends and family from their bountiful garden seasons.

Vonda loved her flower garden, crocheting, cooking (especially desserts), camping and collecting. She was a fan of the Beavers, Blazers, and sports on TV in general. Vonda was a good neighbor and the door was always open. She had one of the world's best laughs that was loud and heard often, the kind of laugh that was contagious. She was active in the Grange for many years and volunteered her time with many organizations. She liked to expand your waistline with cookies, pies, fudge, cakes and some of the best fresh berry cobblers you ever tasted.

She is survived by her three step-children Debbie, Gregory, and Terry; grandchildren Matthew, Lindsey, Ian, and Elizabeth; seven great grandchildren; and the surviving girl gang of Falk cousins. All of her older siblings, Leslie Falk, Omar Falk, Lyman Falk, Doris Isom, Lila Turrell and Treva Yada, preceded her in death. Gifts in her honor can be donated to Sharing Hands, PO Box 335, Brownsville, Oregon 97327.or via their website at: sharinghands.org

We love and will miss her sweet and joyful nature. And that laugh.