Veva May (Perry) West

July 16, 1928 – September 4, 2020

Veva May (Perry) West, 92-years young, passed quietly on September 4, 2020, surrounded by family. Veva managed smiles right up until the end. The smile that shined throughout her life. Veva was the fourth sister in a family of 5-girls and 2-boys. She is survived by her younger sister, Martha (Perry) Griffin, of Albany, daughters; Linda Nelson, Pamela McParland and Barbara Anderson.

Veva had an exciting life which held many adventures due to moving around the western states with her husband, Robert West (deceased-2000) and whose employment required transferring frequently. Having been born in the small community of Halsey, Oregon in 1928, Veva attended Albany High School. She met her future husband Robert there and embarked on a life of excitement and change. Relocating to small Oregon communities such as Coos Bay, The Dalles, Junction City, Madras, Rawlins, Wyoming and Worland, Wyoming. During Veva's working career, she was employed in banking, retail sales and many community fund-raising activities, including the Red Cross Blood Drive.

As a person, Veva was a real character. Her Irish sense of humor, twinkle in her eye and unique outlook could always surprise you! She loved most animals, especially dogs and cats. She also enjoyed bird-watching, gardening, reading and she was an excellent cook. At one point, she had her own small motorcycle.

Veva put one thing above all else, her family. She dedicated most of her life to her husband and children. An excellent homemaker with unlimited patience, caring and giving. Veva will be missed and she will never be forgotten by those that knew her.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com)

"I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circle flight"