Robert Michele

December 21, 1927 – September 23, 2020

Robert Michele, 92, passed at PBNC in Mt Angel. Robert was born December 21, 1927 in Mason City, Nebraska to George Henry and Margaret (Thorn) Michele.

The family moved to Albany, Oregon in 1935. He attended Saint Mary's Academy and then Albany Union High School. After high school he went to a Catholic seminary in Washington State to study for the priesthood. After five years there he moved to New York to continue his education.

He was ordained a priest in May 1955. He served in many cities in the US and Canada. He ended up in Austin Texas at St Austin's church where he served that community for 26 years.

After retiring in 2010 he moved back to Oregon to be near his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers George Henry Michele Jr, Richard Louis Michele; and sister Carol Ann (Irvin) Iverson.

He is survived by his sister Nadine (Marvyn) Wood, of Lebanon, Oregon, and brother Wayne (Holly) Michele of Portland, Oregon.

A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30 at St. Mary's in Albany. A Rosary service will be at 10:30 a.m. prior to the mass. Burial will follow at Willamette Memorial Park in Millersburg. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com)