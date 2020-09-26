Menu
Darla Comber-Lee

Darla Rene Comber-Lee

January 22, 1962 – September 19, 2020

Darla Rene Comber-Lee, 58, passed away on September 19, 2020 at her home in Lebanon, Oregon.

Darla was born on January 22, 1962, to Robert and Sherry Lee at Lebanon Community Hospital.

She attended Lebanon's Union High School and became a full-time homemaker as a military spouse. The Air Force took her to Spokane, Washington, Omaha, Nebraska, Rantoul, Illinois, Bossier City, Louisiana, Longview, Washington, and West Jordan, Utah, to return home where she lived out her remaining years.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Lee and survived by her mother, Sherry A. Lee, her son Joshua R. Comber, her daughter-in-law, Jennica Comber, her four grandchildren, Dayton R. Comber, Pryscilla Comber, Promise H. Jaramillo, Presley C. Comber, and great-granddaughter Oakleigh R. Comber. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements. www.hustonjost.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 26, 2020.
