Adam Dean Church
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021

Adam Dean Church

April 3, 1979 - June 21, 2021

Adam Dean Church, age 42, of Albany passed away June 21, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona, due to complications related to a blood infection. He was born in Corvallis, April 3, 1979. He was a graduate of Crescent Valley High School and Oregon State University. He was employed by Oregon State University as a Fiscal Coordinator in the Grants Department. He is survived by his parents, Dean and Patty Church of Albany; sister, Emily Church of Anchorage, Alaska; and brother, Galen Church of Sacramento, California. Importantly he is also survived by many cherished friends and colleagues across Oregon and the country. Adam was a proud Beaver and loved rock hunting and baking amazing bread. Date of memorial service is still forthcoming. Memorial scholarship fund is being established.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Adam was a beautiful soul. I always enjoyed interacting with him whenever our paths crossed at OSU. I met him first when he was a student and was absolutely thrilled when he joined OSU as an employee. His passing breaks my heart. Sincere condolences.
Larry Roper
School
December 21, 2021
I had the pleasure of sitting next to Adam at work. We spoke daily and shared joy in showing off rocks to one another. He was the kindest person in our office and offered me care and sincerity when I was down. I´ll miss him very, very much. To his family: he was loved very much at work.
Ann Bradshaw
Work
July 16, 2021
Dear Dean, Patty. Galen & Emily, We enjoyed knowing Adam. He always was a very caring person & took care of our cat for us when we traveled. Please accept our deepest sympathies. Love, Roberta Fox & Family
Roberta Fox
Friend
July 11, 2021
Bo and Nancy
July 10, 2021
My condolences to Dr. and Mrs. Church, Emily, and Galen for your loss. May your memories of him bring you warmth and calm during such a difficult time.
Cassie Rytting
July 5, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of the loss of Adam. I wish your family healing hugs at this difficult time. He sounds like a wonderful person. I only knew of him as a young boy. I new Emily and Galen from swimming and Crescent Valley. Peace and thoughts to the family.
Heidi Rytting Huntsman
Other
July 5, 2021
We were so sorry to read this news. We can "see" Adam in his football seats, so close to ours. He was a great Beaver Booster! We are sorry for your loss. We don´t have an address, so hope this message makes its way to you. Warm hugs. Sue Ann & John Irving
Sue Ann & John Irving
Other
July 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results