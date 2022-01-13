Menu
Adeline Robles
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston Jost Funeral Home - Lebanon
86 West Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Adeline (Addie) Robles

December 16, 1944 – December 24, 2021

Addie was born in Pico Rivera, California, to Leopoldo and Nelly Nunez. She moved to Lebanon, in 1971 where she spent the remainder of her life raising three boys and taking care of her grandkids. Once married for 20 years to Steve Robles. She enjoyed going to church, the Senior Center and going to the gym.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Louie Hernandez and sister, Marylou Pacheco.

She leaves behind sister, Arlene Rosales, three sons: Michael Robles and wife, Heather, Jim Robles and Leonard Robles. Grandchildren: Austen Robles, Preston Robles, Keanna Robles, Jeremiah Robles and Malachi Robles. She has been laid to rest at the IOOF cemetery in Lebanon. No services were held as she wished. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
I always was glad to see Addie at our Wednesday night Bible Study. We will miss her.
Robert Dexter Wallis
January 20, 2022
I'm so incredibly sorry for your loss. I was Addie's senior companion. I spent time with her at her home and on the phone. I'm blessed to have known her and I hope and pray you get the peace and comfort you need.
Michelle Mooney
Other
January 18, 2022
I have lots of loving memories of my aunt Adeline. My deepest condolences to my cousins Michael, Jimmy and Lenny.
Paul E Rosales Sr.
Family
January 17, 2022
We send our deepest condolences during this difficult time. May God wrap our loving arms around you all during this difficult time
Freddy&Tenal Garcia ( 1st cousin)
Family
January 13, 2022
We send our heartfelt condolences to you all... may God wrap His loving arms around you during this difficult time
Freddy& Tenal Garcia (1st cousin)
January 13, 2022
Prayers for the Family . we will see all are Family members again one day in Heaven if you keep God first in your life .
John Guardian
January 13, 2022
