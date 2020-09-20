Menu
Adena Lemon

Adena "Penny" Lemon

December 27, 1924 – August 23, 2020

Adena "Penny" Lemon was born on December 27, 1924 in Livingston, Montana.

After high school she became a nurse and had a long career in Corvallis, Oregon. It was there she met and married Mardis Lemon. She enjoyed many fantastic friends and became "Grandma" Penny to many.

She is survived by her kids Bob Lemon (Amy), and Kathy McNeil; Grandchildren Carly Lemon (Kelsey), and Jodi McNeil; Great Granddaughter Markie. She was a wonderful lady and will be dearly missed.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
