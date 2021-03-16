Aleeya Rachel Ils

May 27, 2004 – March 8, 2021

Aleeya Rachel Ils, 16, went home to be with Jesus, March 8, 2021 after experiencing a sudden Pulmonary Embolism.

Aleeya was born May 27, 2004 in Portland to Brad and Trina Ils, and was deemed their "miracle baby". She joined two older sisters, Haylee, and Carlie. She was lovingly nicknamed "Little Bear" by her dad and "Bear" by her mom.

Aleeya attended East Linn Christian during middle school, and was a current student at Jefferson High School. She enjoyed being a part of the youth group at Turning Point Community Church and would often invite friends from school. She accepted Jesus at an early age, and her deepest desire was to be a light for Jesus. Part of this desire was to demonstrate the love of Jesus to those around her at Jefferson High.

She was known for her humor, tender heart, and infectious smile. Family was most important to her and she had a close relationship with both of her sisters. Aleeya was missing her numerous thrifting adventures with her sister Haylee and was very much looking forward to a trip in June with her family to visit her in Sierra Leone, where Haylee is currently serving. Aleeya and Carlie would spend hours together and loved to binge-watch their favorite shows. She had a very special relationship with her parents as well. There were many heartfelt talks with her mom and on several occasions mentioned she wanted to marry someone like her daddy. She also had a very close-knit extended family and she could often be found spending time with them.

Aleeya loved art and music. She was very competitive and let her family know that she had reached pro status as a Wii Tennis Player and played nightly with them. She enjoyed frequent trips to Dutch Bros with her cousins and friends along with other teenage adventures. She had recently become a licensed driver and often bragged that she was the best driver in the family.

She was an adventurous baker and frequently tried new recipes. She was in love with her dogs, Olivia, and the recently deceased Chino. She especially loved spending summers and falls camping and hunting, a love she inherited from her grandpa Don.

She is survived by her dad and mom, Brad and Trina Ils; sisters, Haylee, and Carlie Ils; grandparents Gary and Connie Ils; grandma Erna King; 21 cousins and numerous aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Don King and cousin, Tyler Ils.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial in her name to build a school in Sierra Leone. Checks can be made out to Willamette International, PO Box 772, Albany, OR 97321 or through PayPal to [email protected] (please note Aleeya Ils in the notes)

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).