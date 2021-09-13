Alexandra "Sandy" Boyd Palmer

June 1, 1930 - August 26, 2021

Alexandra "Sandy" Boyd Palmer, age 91, of Baker City, Oregon, passed away on August 26, 2021, at Memory Lane Home Residential Care in Baker City. A memorial service was held in her honor at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, in Baker City.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Albany, Oregon.

On June 1, 1930, Alexandra was born to Victor and Camilla (Winslow) Boyd in Bothell, Washington. She graduated from Bothell High School in 1947, and on November 26, 1949, she married Lt. George Palmer in Snohomish, Washington. Sandy and George raised four children together: George, Rob, Nod, and Heather in their Albany, Oregon home.

Sandy was proud to be a homemaker; she enjoyed gardening, gambling, playing bridge and cribbage, and knitting. She was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church and the American Cribbage Congress. Sandy embraced friends old and new wherever she went, every day of her life.

She is survived by her sons Rob (Betty) Palmer of Baker City, Oregon, and Nod (Linda) Palmer of Union, Oregon; daughter Heather (Mark) Johnson of Baker City, Oregon; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews and god-children.

Sandy is preceded in death by her husband George Clarence Palmer, son George Stephen Palmer, brother Robert Alexander Boyd, and two sisters Jane Poage and Camilla Jurgens.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church Columbarium Fund through Gray's West & Company Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, Oregon, 97814.

To leave an online condolence for the family of Sandy, please visit: www.grayswestco.com.