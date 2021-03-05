Alice Davis, Connor, Scott

Feb. 17, 1941 - Feb. 2, 2021

Alice Davis, Connor, Scott was called home to be in the arms of her Lord on February 2, 2021. She was born in Carroll, Iowa on February 17, 1941, to Harold Davis and Ida Gladys Maxson. Alice was # 10 of eleven children. She was a graduate of West Albany High School in 1959. Alice married David Connor, in 1960 and George Scott years later. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Meryl, (USS ARIZONA) Albert, Ralph and sisters; Shirley, Esther, Verla, Norma, Ardyce.

Alice is survived by her sons, David, Timothy, her sisters, Janice, Linda and her husband George. She will be interred at Twin Oaks Memorial Park, at undisclosed date.